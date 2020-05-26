Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 15th veteran has died from coronavirus at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons. The veteran, who was not identified, passed away on Memorial Day. Gov. Jared Polis announced the death at a news conference on Tuesday.
“While we know we can’t get the virus entirely out of Colorado, our team is doing everything we can to reduce further spread protect our heroes protect our veterans,” Gov. Polis stated.
“I want to thank the staff that’s working tirelessly and Fitzsimmons to save lives through resident education, through mask wearing, through testing, through physical distancing. They’re really following all the safety guidelines from the CDC and CDPHE,” Polis stated. “It’s truly heartbreaking, I know, for the staff and fellow residents to experience these losses.”
According to a state website, the center serves veterans, veterans spouses and Gold Star parents. It holds 180 beds as well as a specialized 21-bed short-term rehabilitation unit.