EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A summer camp in Eagle County is going virtual. Roundup River Ranch provides free camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families.
This summer, campers will connect with other children and participate in camp activities from the comfort of their own home.
Staff will also send campers supplies for at-home projects.
