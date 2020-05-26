CBSN DenverWatch Now
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A summer camp in Eagle County is going virtual. Roundup River Ranch provides free camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families.

Roundup River Ranch in 2016 (credit: CBS)

This summer, campers will connect with other children and participate in camp activities from the comfort of their own home.

Staff will also send campers supplies for at-home projects.

LINK: Roundup River Ranch 

