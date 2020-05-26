Comments
(CBS4) — The Red Cross has launched a new Virtual Family Assistance Center. A team of specially-trained volunteers are available to help people struggling with loss and grief due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(CBS4) — The Red Cross has launched a new Virtual Family Assistance Center. A team of specially-trained volunteers are available to help people struggling with loss and grief due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Grieving is always difficult, and we recognize the COVID-19 pandemic creates additional challenges and needs,” the Red Cross website states. “This Virtual Family Assistance Center offers information and resources that we hope will help you during this time.”
The websites has resources for suicide prevention, behavioral health, spiritual care and health services.
Anyone seeking such support can either visit the Red Cross website or call 833-492-0094. It is confidential and completely free.