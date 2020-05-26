Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Manitou Springs City Council is meeting Tuesday night to talk about reopening the Manitou Incline with new guidelines.
Council members will consider a proposal for a reservation system. This means hikers will need to make a reservation and pay a fee before hiking up the mile-long stairs to the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak.
Hand sanitizing stations and portable toilets with wash stations would also be placed at the base.