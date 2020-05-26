Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County is now offering emergency funding for small businesses and nonprofits in areas of the county. Those businesses can apply online for a CARES Act Emergency Grant starting Tuesday.
The funds are meant to help carry businesses over until they can return to normal operations following the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications should be submitted by June 9. Amounts will vary, officials say.