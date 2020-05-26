



As Rocky Mountain National Park begins a phased reopening , many businesses in Estes Park are doing what they can to attract tourists back to the area. For hotels in town that means reassuring guests that they’re in a sanitized environment.

“We’re not going back to the way things were,” said Blue Door Inn General Manager Jackie Robinson. “The housekeepers sanitize and then we go in and with our spray technology behind them. Hit it one more time, open the windows and then that’s how the guest gets to see the room when they go in.”

Hotels were forced to close from March 23 to April 27. Since reopening, capacity restrictions of 50% have been in place. During the closure, the staff and owners of the Blue Door worked on improving cleaning techniques for when they reopened.

“We implemented a spray technology that allows us to have our rooms disinfected in 10 minutes. We aggressively researched this while we were in the shutdown. We called hospitals and got recommendations on hospital grade disinfectant that leaves no residue behind,” Robinson said.

The hotel has also changed continental breakfast from a communal room in the lobby to in-room delivery. Check-in can be done without contact or curbside, no need to visit the front desk — all procedures the hotel hopes will reassure travelers. They’ve dubbed it a “safecation” for Coloradans.

Crowds did return for the Memorial Day weekend. The Blue Door Inn was at its 50% capacity. Those restrictions are expected to ease on Wednesday when the national park reopens to visitors, but the international destination is surely going to see a downturn in business.

“Estes Park’s summer is looking pretty harsh to be quite honest with you. We’re hoping that our safety measures will encourage people to travel and engage in things they otherwise wouldn’t,” Robinson said. “With the lack of reservations there’s an opportunity for the Front Range to come up here and visit Estes Park without all the crowds you’d normally see.”