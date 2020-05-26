DENVER (CBS4) – The state legislature returned to work on Tuesday with a “safety first” motto. Whether you’re part of news media, a member of the public or a politician, everyone who enters the State Capitol these days undergoes a health screening that includes a temperature check.

If you pass, you get a wristband. If you don’t, you get information about COVID-19 and are discouraged but not prevented from entering. That is one of many changes as lawmakers reconvene.

In the House, there’s plexiglass on the floor and some lawmakers in the gallery, a few will vote remotely in the coming days, and most are wearing masks although, unlike the public, they’re not required to do so.

The budget, like the chamber, also looks different. There is $3.3 billion less revenue and, of 350 bills pending in March, only 100 are left. Most of those cut were costly or controversial, including the public health insurance option and paid family leave.

Then there are bills like Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet’s that would require insurers to cover mental health wellness exams. It’s not expensive or partisan. Even insurers aren’t opposing it, but Gov. Jared Polis is. He says he won’t sign any new insurance mandates.

“This is about public mental health care in a time of a pandemic when mental wellness is taking the biggest hit in 100 years,” said Michaelson Jenet.

Majority leader Alec Garnett says in addition to eliminating many bills, lawmakers are also bringing new bills to address COVID-19.

“There’s some differences, but I think for the most part you’re going to see the legislature adapt and get back to work in a collaborative way.

There is bi-partisan support for some ideas – including protecting nursing homes against frivolous lawsuits and consumers against price gouging – but divisions are surfacing over bills impacting businesses.

Democrats want to expand unemployment insurance, block all evictions, allow essential workers who contract COVID to use workers comp, and require all businesses to provide up to six paid sick days a year.

“These are going to be controversial and actually go the opposite direction of where we should be going. They’re going to have a chilling effect on business,” Minority Leader Patrick Neville said.

Garnett disagreed, “This is very narrowly focused. This is something that’s essential, and in a way this pandemic has shown a gap in Colorado law.”

Garnett says what bills get introduced depends largely on time. He’s hoping to adjourn within three weeks.

The House will begin debating the budget on Wednesday. It hopes to pass it Saturday and send it to the Senate.