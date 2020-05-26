DENVER- We are looking at a terrific Tuesday across the region! We are between a big storm system over Kansas and an approaching cold front draped over the northern Rockies down into northern Utah.
After starting the day with blue skies and sunshine over most of the state, there will be a few convective clouds building up in the mountains by afternoon. This may lead to a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains and northern foothills. For most of the Denver metro area this will mean just a few afternoon clouds and breezes kicking up.
High temperatures across the state will be mild with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations along with 50s and 60s in the mountains.
The next cold front should begin to move into the state during the day on Wednesday. This will bring in showers and thunderstorms over the high country early in the afternoon. The cooler air will make it through Denver on Wednesday night bringing in some evening rain and a cooler, wetter day on Thursday.
Friday into Saturday will be warming with late day t-storms holding on in the forecast.