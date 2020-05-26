DENVER (CBS4) – For the first since March 30, the number of current hospitalizations in Colorado dipped below 400. On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment listed the number of coronavirus patients currently hospitalized at 367. On March 30, that number was 358 and jumped to 503 the next day.
Colorado is testing 4,000-5,000 people per day. While that figure is below state goals, Gov. Jared Polis suggests it’s because people are not seeking testing.
Less than a week ago, Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a free, drive-up coronavirus testing site at the Pepsi Center’s parking lot. Anyone who believes they have symptoms can get a test, and asymptomatic frontline workers may also get a test.
A doctor’s note is no longer required.
At his scheduled briefing on Tuesday, Polis complimented Coloradans for avoiding groups of 10 or more, staying six feet apart and wearing masks when in public.
“We can continue to level off or drive down this infection rate. I mean it really is up to us, up to you to be able to do this,” he said. “It (the state’s infection rate) has been decreasing and leveled off in Colorado thanks to you, and things aren’t going back to normal yet. There’s baby steps.”
LINK: CDPHE Hospital Data