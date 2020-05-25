AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Veterans quarantined at the Veteran’s Community Living Center at Fitzsimons couldn’t go to the cemetery to pay their respects to their fallen comrades on Memorial Day, so volunteers with the American Legion brought a military ceremony to them.

“These men and women that are inside the facility are not able to get out, they are quarantined, they are not able to get out and visit with our fallen brothers and sisters,” said Dean Noechel, an organizer of the event. “This is something I can do to give back to them, so they can participate and remember.”

The ceremony was complete with a color guard, a chaplain, and two bugle players who played Taps.

Noechel, the Department Commander for the Colorado American Legion, and an Army veteran who fought in Iraq, said it was honor to bring the military cemetery ceremony to the veterans.

“As a veteran, who lost seven brothers in Iraq, I wasn’t going to let today be forgotten, because we need to honor them,” Noechel said.

Members of the public and volunteers with the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Cub Scouts in Aurora also helped with the ceremony.

“I think it’s doing an act of kindness to these people, and brightening them up a little on Memorial Day,” said Reid Black, 11, a Boy Scout in Aurora. “It means to me that I am doing something good for my country, and honoring the soldiers who passed away.”

Noechel also encouraged others who can’t make it to the cemetery on Memorial Day to light red, white, and blue candles instead. A red candle to remember those who died in service, a white candle to honor the prisoners of war and those missing in action, and a blue candle to remember military members who died after they served.

“To be able to remember and share their memory is the best thing that we could do,” Noechel said.