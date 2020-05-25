Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Ray Burns may be nearly 100 years old, but it seems nothing can slow this Colorado World War II veteran. CBS4 first met Burns at the end of April when he decided he was going to walk to raise money to help in the fight against COVID-19.
DENVER (CBS4) – Ray Burns may be nearly 100 years old, but it seems nothing can slow this Colorado World War II veteran. CBS4 first met Burns at the end of April when he decided he was going to walk to raise money to help in the fight against COVID-19.
His goal? To hit 100 kilometers (roughly 62 miles) by his 100th birthday, August 5.
We recently checked in on Burns to see how he was doing. CBS4’s Jamie Leary joined him for his daily walk. Aside from taking an occasional break to sip some water, he hardly needed his cane.
Burns did make sure to stop and say hello to every neighbor and dog along the way.
Burns is already nearly halfway to his mileage goal – ahead of schedule. He is hoping to raise $15,000 (at least) to go to COVID-19 relief locally.