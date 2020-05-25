AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Protesters are camping out at the ICE dentention facility in Aurora, saying detainees should be released because of coronavirus. The Tri-County Health Department confirms two detainees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, says seven staff members have also tested positive.
Kesha Davalos’ husband is inside the detention facility. She started camping out Saturday and told us she is worried about the COVID-19 cases.
“I think it’s very dangerous for them to be in there,” she said.
When asked what she like to see happen, she said she would like to see the detainees released and detention centers closed.
The activists say camping out does pose a danger during the pandemic but they face fewer risks than those inside the facility.