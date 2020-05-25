



A day after reopening, people at Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree were happy to be shopping in person again.

“We don’t even care what’s open, we just wanted to come and be in the world again,” said Jessica Grey.

Retailers were also happy to be back in business. Carol Walsh works at the Makers Market in the mall and said the past few months have been hard.

“I think people have been depressed and coming to the mall just helps them feel normal,” she told CBS4.

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. The food court will reopen with adjusted seating to comply with the safer-at-home order.

Food court tenants are encouraged to continue carryout and takeout service. Antibacterial filters have been put in the mall’s HVAC system and most of the furniture has been taken out.

“All surfaces are actually cleaned, that the public encounter, every 20 minutes,” said Pam Kelly, the mall’s general manager.

The following amenities will be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

RELATED: Colorado Hospitals Watching For ‘Little Surges’ As State Starts To Reopen