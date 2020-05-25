Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Next week will bring a new month and potentially a new weather pattern to Colorado. A 6-10 day outlook released today from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows a good chance for hot weather during the first few days of June. For Denver that could mean a few days with highs around 90 degrees.
The precipitation outlook isn’t as clear however. It shows the potential for dry conditions in northern and eastern Colorado with wetter-than-normal weather in the south and west. If this were to happen it would actually be great news because southern and western Colorado have the most severe drought conditions right now.