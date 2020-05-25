Comments
(CBS4) – You can head back to the movies, at least at drive-in theaters. The 88 Drive-In Theatre in Commerce City says it will be ready to start showing flicks within a week or so.
The Denver Mart Drive In is also open.
(CBS4) – You can head back to the movies, at least at drive-in theaters. The 88 Drive-In Theatre in Commerce City says it will be ready to start showing flicks within a week or so.
It needs the time to order supplies and get a movie lineup set.
You can expect social distancing measures for the concession stand as well as bathrooms.
The Denver Mart Drive In is also open.