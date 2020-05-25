Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver father was billed thousands of dollars in medical charges after an emergency room visit for coronavirus-like symptoms. Timothy Regan told CBS This Morning he went to Denver Health with a severe cough.
He got an electro-cardiogram and a lung x-ray, but was not given a nasal swab test. Regan was presumed positive for COVID-19 by an ER doctor, and he later self-quarantined.
After a couple of weeks, he started to feel better. Then he received a bill.
“We’ve never really seen a bill like that. So it took us completely off guard,” he said.
The bill totaled more than $3,200. His insurer, United Healthcare, covered part of the bill, but left thousands in out-of-pocket expenses.
Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March which requires health insurers to waive cost sharing for coronavirus testing.
United Healthcare reviewed Regan’s case at the request of CBS and Kaiser Health News. They have since waived all charges.