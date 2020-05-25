Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is dead after being hit by a car on the exit from Parker Road to southbound Interstate 225. It happened about 1 a.m. Monday morning as the victim was crossing an unlit section of road and was not in a crosswalk.
A driver who believes they struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated. It is believed another vehicle hit the man and left the scene.
Police say the victim is an African American man, and he died at the scene.
The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations unit is handling the case and would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.