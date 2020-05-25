DENVER(CBS)- It’s been a long time since we have had a Front Range super-soaker like the storm that blew through on Sunday.
The storm dropped a mixture of heavy rain, hail and mountain snow!
Rainfall amounts around the region ranged from a half inch to over two inches in some spots!
The official Denver measurement at Denver International Airport was just under one inch. But, this got the Mile High City closer to the normal precipitation numbers for the month and the year. Even though both are still below normal.
In addition to the deluge of steady rain the state also, saw the snow level drop down to 7,000 feet in some spots.
So even some of our foothill communities saw some accumulating snow.
Snow levels dropped down to near and around 7,000 feet. So snow fell from the highest mountain peaks of Colorado as low as Evergreen, Conifer, Bailey and Monument Hill!