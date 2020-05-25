CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – Some Colorado trumpet players joined a tribute to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day. They were part of the first year of Taps Across America.

The tributes came from Loveland, Lyons, Brush, Parker and Denver.

“Since we couldn’t have mass celebrations under COVID-19, we asked everyone to play taps at 3:01 local time, wherever they are in the United States,” said Eric Weedin in Loveland.

Read more about Taps Across America.

 

