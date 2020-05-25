(CBS4) – The Colorado National Guard will honor the nation’s service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice with flyovers on Memorial Day. The 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion from Buckley Air Force Base will fly over the Front Range, while the the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site will honor the Western Slope.
The groups will launch a CH-47 Chinook, four UH-60 Black Hawks and a LUH-72 Lakota.
The flyovers will start at 8:30 a.m. at Buckley Air Force Base and at 9 a.m. from Gypsum.
See the approximate schedules below:
Buckley AFB launch schedule:
08:30 am – Buckley AFB
08:45 am – Centennial Airport, Centennial
10:00 am – J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker
10:10 am – Highlands Ranch
10:15am – Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood
10:20am – Arvada
10:15am – Thornton
10:35am – Denver
10:45am – Centennial Airport
10:55am – Centennial Airport
11:30am – Colorado Springs
12:00pm – Buckley AFB
HAATS launch schedule:
09:00am – HAATS/Gypsum
09:25am – Rifle
09:50am – Grand Junction
10:15am – Montrose/ Fuel
11:30am – Depart Montrose
12:00pm – Silverton
12:25pm – Gunnision
01:00pm – HAATS/Gypsum
The Colorado National Guard says flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and serve as training for our pilots. They ask Coloradans to practice social distancing while watching the flyovers.