DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans had a chance to see the Colorado National Guard honor our fallen service members on Memorial Day. Several helicopters flew above Front Range and Western Slope neighborhoods.

Part of the flight plan included Fort Logan National Cemetery where some relatives and loved ones remembered their fallen loved one.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the cemetery did not host any large ceremonies.

