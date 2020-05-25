Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans had a chance to see the Colorado National Guard honor our fallen service members on Memorial Day. Several helicopters flew above Front Range and Western Slope neighborhoods.
Part of the flight plan included Fort Logan National Cemetery where some relatives and loved ones remembered their fallen loved one.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the cemetery did not host any large ceremonies.
Thank you @CONG1860 for today's flyover. We will not forget those who gave everything for this country. To those currently serving, we thank you as well! pic.twitter.com/4998RZp9Kq
— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) May 25, 2020