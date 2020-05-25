DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced children’s day camps and youth sports camps can open on Monday, June 1.
Residential overnight camps will remain closed in June but a decision about allowing them to operate for July and August will come in mid-June.
The day camps must provide physical distancing of six feet with maximum group size of 25 outdoors and 10 indoors.
“I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible,” Polis said in a news release.
“The risk, though less, is still very real, and it’s up to families to make the best decisions that work for them. We also appreciate the critical role that day camps, along with daycare which has already been operating in as safe a manner as reasonably possible, play in supporting working parents.”