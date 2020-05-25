Comments
It started about 10 miles northwest of the small town of Kim after a lightning strike last Wednesday.
(CBS4) – A large wildfire burning in Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado is 50% contained. The Cherry Canyon Fire grew to 11,818 acres on Sunday.
It started about 10 miles northwest of the small town of Kim after a lightning strike last Wednesday.
There are few structures threatened by the Cherry Canyon Fire but firefighters are working to suppress it to protect grazing land, water and livestock that are vital to the ranching area’s economy.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)