DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system will sit over Colorado for the next 24 hours and that means cooler and wet weather for many of us. The far west and southwest part of our state will miss out on most of the active weather.

In Denver we have a 100% chance to see some rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms later this afternoon. Highs will only be in the 50s. The mountains will see mostly 40s and 50s with some 70s in the west.

It will be near 80 degrees today on the southeast plains and that will help fuel some strong to severe thunderstorms. Large hail will be the primary risk but we can’t rule out damaging wind or isolated tornadoes.

It will be cold enough in the mountains and foothills along and east of the Continental Divide for some snow. And by tonight the snow levels could drop as low as 7,000 feet for a brief time. Snow was already falling Sunday morning in the Steamboat Springs vicinity.

Memorial Day will feature more of the same although the showers and storms won’t be as numerous as today. A warming trend will arrive starting on Tuesday.