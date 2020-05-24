EARLY RELEASEPolice Search for Former Weld County Inmate Now Accused Of Strangulation
LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol arrested someone not once, but twice for driving under the influence on Saturday. They first pulled the driver over after they were caught going 105 mph.

They determined the driver was under the influence and took them to jail.

Once the individual was sober, they were released and picked up by a friend.

Police say the driver was taken back to their original vehicle, and officers arrested the driver again an hour later for suspicion of DUID.

“Please make better choices,” CSP stated on social media.

