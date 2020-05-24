CBSN DenverWatch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – One person died after Colorado Springs police say someone shot into a crowd at a candlelight vigil on Saturday night. Police say around 50 people were gathered at Memorial Park for a young woman who recently died.

Two people were hurt, and a man died. His family is asking for anyone with more information to come forward.

“If anybody knows anything like… Imagine if it was your husband, your son, your brother, your father. I have two children who have just lost a dad, and and they will never get that back,” said Sirena Collins, the wife of victim.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

 

