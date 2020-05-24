GENESSEE, Colo. (CBS4) – Anything is possible when it comes to weather in Colorado. This Memorial Day, some saw snow.
“I love it,” said Terri Benedetto.
She is from Corpus Christi, Texas where they don’t get much snow. Even though she’s enjoying it she admits this storm took her by surprise.
“You know I keep an eye on the weather, but I missed this one,” she said.
She’s on the way to Texas for a Memorial Day cookout, and she decided to stop and bring back a little Rocky Mountain spring surprise for her friends.
“Most of those people down there have never even seen snow,” she said. “I just packed me a cooler to take back with me. I’m going to a barbeque tomorrow in Corpus, and we are going to have a snowball fight.”
Down in Frisco it’s just another spring storm and maybe the last one we will see for a few months, but Terri probably wouldn’t mind another.
“It’s alright because where I’m going, it’s been summer for a long time.”