SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort announced it will reopen for the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday. The resort has been closed for nearly three months following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The resort says they will sell a very small number of lift tickets, and reservations are required.
Resort hours will be seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pass holders, including Any Day passes, Ikon and Mountain Collective passes are allowed.
Other rules the resort is implementing:
- Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas.
- Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed.
“We have been given an extraordinary opportunity. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials. We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help,” resort officials stated on line.
Uphill Pass holders will also have Uphill Access from 4 p.m. until 8 a.m.