WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives from Colorado and Massachusetts found three suspects they say are responsible for a shooting near Brighton in February. Two of the suspects are 17 years old, while the third is 18 years old.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says Bobbie Blake, 18, was arrested Thursday in Brewster, Mass., for his alleged involvement in a house party shooting on Feb. 29 in which five people were shot.
Weld County Sheriff’s investigators, alongside the FBI Safe Street Task Force and Aurora police, say 17-year-old Jerimiah Peterson was arrested on May 5 at his home in Aurora. There they say they found numerous firearms and evidence connecting him to other unsolved crimes in the Denver metro area. He will be charged as an adult.
On March 10, investigators arrested 17-year-old Eugene Jaszczyk in Denver. He will also be charged as an adult with five counts of attempted first degree murder.
All five victims survived, investigators say.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).