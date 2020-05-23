(CBS4) – Multiple Colorado counties received variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to open restaurants, bars and other establishments under specific guidelines.
Eagle County says they are now moving to a “Blue Phase” on May 25 which includes:
- Gatherings of up to 50 people. Six feet of distance will still be required between non-household members.
- Allows dine-in service at restaurants and bars at a reduced capacity, with social distancing protocols in place.
- Allows short-term lodging to reopen at a reduced capacity.
- Allows outdoor recreation businesses, such as guided tours, and areas with high-touch equipment like playgrounds to open if social distancing and sanitation requirements are met.
- Requires all visitors to be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 10 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.
- Continues requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick.
- Continues requirement for all businesses to create and visibly post a Social Distancing Protocol, explaining how the business is achieving all social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning, and other requirements.
Eagle County created a Q&A resource that will continue to be updated.
Teller County’s variance request was approved. Any plans for larger gatherings must include face coverings, a minimum of six feet social distancing and a limit of 50% of posted occupancy with 28 square feet per person inside an establishment. A restaurant should limit reusing menus and condiments and monitor employees daily for symptoms.
State health officials also approved a variance request in Larimer County. The approval includes guidelines for “public gatherings, indoor malls, personal services, restaurants, general recreation
and camping, graduation, places of worship, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, pools, recreational equipment rental, short term lodging, and libraries.”
“If the county received reports of more than 25 new cases or 10% of individuals tested on three separate days over a 14 day period, 15 new hospital admissions per day of presumptive positive cases on three separate days over a 14 day period, or more than 65 patients are being treated for COVID throughout the two major hospital systems in Larimer County, this variance is automatically rescinded,” the state’s letter stated.