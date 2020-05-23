'Peyton's Places' To Return to ESPN+ For 2nd Season"Peyton's Places," an Emmy-nominated ESPN series in which Peyton Manning takes a lighthearted look at the history of the NFL, will return for a second season.

Meet Tom Mayrose, Avid Golfer With 2 Holes-In-One In 5 DaysTom Mayrose is your normal avid golfer. But what happened to Tom at the end of March was anything but normal.

Former Broncos Quarterback Joe Flacco On The MoveQuarterback Joe Flacco is on the move. Flacco is signing with the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

All Elite Keeping Wrestlers Safe As Double Or Nothing ApproachesAll Elite Wrestling looks to blow the roof off at Double or Nothing, while practicing safe social distancing and not allowing fans to attend.

What The Match: Champions For Charity Can Reveal About PGA Tour In Age Of CoronavirusIs Tiger Woods tournament-ready? What will the PGA Tour looks like when play resumes? The Match: Champions For Charity could provide some insight.

Courtland Sutton Named To CBS Sports Top 25 NFL Players Under 25Courtland Sutton has been named to CBS Sports Top 25 NFL Players Under 25. Sutton ranks 22nd on the list.