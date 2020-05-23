DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Board of Douglas County Commissioners announced Park Meadows Mall, restaurants, places of worship, and gyms can open effective immediately.
Just after midnight Saturday morning commissioners announced they had received a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) allowing the reopening.
Saturday morning the Douglas County Sheriff tweeted, “This is a big step to getting life back to a sense of normalcy, but we have to remember that they will be operating under new rules and procedures.”
In the letter to commissioners, CDPHE laid out restrictions for the variance:
“Your variance requests are approved, with an amendment concerning a cap on occupancy. In each confined indoor space, in order to achieve 6 ft social distancing, the limit is 50% of the posted occupancy code limit ensuring a minimum 28 sq feet per person not to exceed more than 175 people at any given time. Additionally, specifically with respect to the Mall and as noted in your variance, it is critical that the indoor common areas be well-managed at all times such that no gatherings are occurring and instead customers are moving from one destination to the next, and admitted into each confined indoor retail space as permitted based on 50% occupancy of that confined indoor space.”
Here’s a link to the variance.