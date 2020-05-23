DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will be windy and mild through the day on Saturday with high fire danger for just about the entire state along and south of Interstate 70. Due to the ongoing drought if a fire were to start it could spread fast. There is a Red Flag warning in effect until sunset for areas on the map below.

Temperatures by this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and 80s around Denver and on the eastern plains. A few low 90s are possible in the southeast. We anticipate mostly 50s and 60s in the mountains with 60s and 70s on the western slope where increasing cloud cover will keep things a bit cooler.

There will be some strong to severe thunderstorms in the high plains of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming today. One or two of those storms could graze the extreme northeast corner of our state.

By tonight a pretty strong cold front for late May will be moving into the state from the northwest. Behind it the temperatures could be cold enough for a freeze in northwest Colorado. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for that part of the state overnight.

During the day on Sunday it will be much colder across Colorado with some snow developing in the mountains above 10,000 feet. A chilly rain is anticipated for the lower elevations by tomorrow evening.