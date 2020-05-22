DENVER (CBS4)– Tom Mayrose is your normal avid golfer. But what happened to Tom at the end of March was anything but normal.

“It was unbelievable of course,” said Mayrose.

On March 25 Tom stepped onto the 8th tee at Highland Meadows golf course in Windsor.

“It was 193 yards so I took out a 5-iron,” Mayrose said. “When I hit it I said, ‘It’s going to be close.’”

When he got to the green, it was better than close.

“I walked over to the hole just in case and there it was right in the cup,” said the Windsor resident.

Amazingly the story doesn’t end there; 5 days later Tom was back at Highland Meadows teeing it up on the par-3 11th.

“We get to this hole and Eric (one of his playing partners) asked me how many hole in one’s I’ve had? I said well the one I had on #8 the other day was my fifth,” Mayrose said.

“I walk up to the hole after hitting my tee shot and there it is in the cup. I pick up my ball and said to my playing partners, make it number 6!”

Six career aces and two in 5 days. So I had to ask.

“Tom what am I doing wrong how do I make a hole-in-one?”

“Fire at the flag and hope it goes in,” Tom replied.

Sounds simple from a guy who obviously has a hard time social distancing from the hole.