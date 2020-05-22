(CBS4) – Many businesses are now switching to virtual events because of the coronavirus. Here are some fun activities for you and your family to enjoy this weekend!
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is helping dancers keep their feet moving. Its Cyber Dance 2020 classes are for people of all ages and skill levels. The studio is offering both prerecorded and live classes through zoom. Each class costs $10.
We all know many retailers are struggling due to coronavirus. The Boulder Creek Festival virtual event, Bazaar Times”, kicks off Friday evening. The event aims to help local artists and businesses who do not have traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The four-day event was created after the in-person festival was postponed.
Ever wanted to try your hand at making cheese but didn’t know where to start? The “Art of Cheese Making” is hosting a free class to teach you how to make homemade ricotta. The teacher will guide you through ingredients, basic equipment, and how to choose the best milk.