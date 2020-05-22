LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – The organizers of the two biggest summer music festivals in Lyons announced on Friday that both are being canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus. The cancellation of Rockygrass and Rocky Mountain Folks Festival was announced in a Facebook post that stated the “fields of Planet Bluegrass will lie fallow for the 2020 Festival Season.”
Planet Bluegrass described the decision as both “obvious and unbelievable” given the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Oh, how we will miss you. Oh, how we’ll miss ourselves when we’re with you!” they wrote.
Emails were set to go out to ticketholders for both festivals with information about refunds or rolling over the tickets to 2021.
Rockygrass is one of the world’s most highly regarded bluegrass festivals that each year draws names like Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman and Peter Rowan — all who were scheduled to appear this year. Folks Festival casts a wider net and includes popular folk and country musicians like Gillian Welch, John Prine, Judy Collins, Don McClean, Ani DiFranco and Lyle Lovett.
Earlier this spring Planet Bluegrass announced the cancellation of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which they also manage.