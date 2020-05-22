DENVER(CBS)- We are expecting a little bit of everything this Memorial Day Weekend. From now thru Monday, Colorado will go from mild to wild over a three day period. To start off on Friday, the nice side of May weather is taking over with warmer temperatures and only a few dry, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon. The only issue is the wind will be picking up across parts of the state for Friday and Saturday ahead of our next cold front. This will be boosting the Fire Danger out west and down south. With a Red Flag Warning in place for Friday afternoon.

At the same time there is a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday over large areas of the state for more wind and low humidity levels.

The expected cold front moves in early Saturday evening. There is a chance of severe storms in the northeastern corner of the state with its arrival.

Then get ready, there may be some fire danger relief coming in on Sunday. An upper level low pressure system will push into the northern Rockies of Wyoming swinging a cold front across Colorado. This will happen Saturday night into Sunday morning. The change will bring in a few thunderstorms and a mix of rain and snow in the mountains with minor accumulations above 10,000 feet.

For Denver and the eastern plains there will be a strong push of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Memorial Day will still be on the cool side with a smaller chance for showers and storms.