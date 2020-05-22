ERIE, Colo (CBS4) – Police in Erie say they’ve arrested a 29-year-old man suspected in a series of crimes over the past week. Kersey Miller is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the window of a home — along with other crimes — over the weekend.
Last Friday, police believe Miller shot at and damaged a vehicle with a BB or pellet gun. That happened in the Erie Highlands area.
Authorities believe Miller was also responsible for an assault on Saturday. They say it happened behind the Erie Post Office at 150 Wells Street. A man attacked another man and then drove off in a stolen vehicle.
Two days later, the victim in that case was sleeping in their home and woke up when the Molotov cocktail that was thrown inside, causing a loud bang and a fire. The suspect got away in the same stolen car, which was later recovered by police. Police also believe that car was driven by Miller.
Police said Miller will be booked into the Weld County jail with the following charges:
• Criminal attempt to commit 1st degree murder (a felony)
• Possession, use, or removal of explosives or incendiary devices (a felony)
• First degree arson (a felony)
• Aggravated motor vehicle theft (a felony)
• Vehicular eluding (a felony)
• Assault in the third degree (a misdemeanor)
• Third degree criminal trespass (a misdemeanor)
• Reckless driving (a misdemeanor traffic violation)
• Driving without a valid license (a misdemeanor traffic violation)
This investigation is ongoing.