CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Aurora News, Face Mask, Kelvin Watson


CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of shooting a Waffle House cook over a dispute for not wearing a face mask appeared in court on Friday. Kelvin Watson appeared in before a judge in Arapahoe County Court.

Kelvin Watson leaving court (credit: CBS)

Watson is accused of shooting the cook after he was confronted for not wearing a face mask. Police say he returned to the Waffle House near Interstate 225 and Mississippi with a gun and shot the employee.

Kelvin Watson (credit: Aurora Police)

The court set bond at $100,000 and he was released after posting it. The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office had argued for a higher bail.

“The judicial branch had determined that the crimes that are alleged against this guy were worth $50,000 in bond. Doubling that bond that may seem like a big deal but candidly that guideline can’t be a substitute for all the other factors that might come into play in this or any other case,” said 18th Judicial DA George Brauchler.

(credit: CBS)

Police in Denver had been searching for Watson to question him in another shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply