CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of shooting a Waffle House cook over a dispute for not wearing a face mask appeared in court on Friday. Kelvin Watson appeared in before a judge in Arapahoe County Court.
Watson is accused of shooting the cook after he was confronted for not wearing a face mask. Police say he returned to the Waffle House near Interstate 225 and Mississippi with a gun and shot the employee.
The court set bond at $100,000 and he was released after posting it. The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office had argued for a higher bail.
“The judicial branch had determined that the crimes that are alleged against this guy were worth $50,000 in bond. Doubling that bond that may seem like a big deal but candidly that guideline can’t be a substitute for all the other factors that might come into play in this or any other case,” said 18th Judicial DA George Brauchler.
Police in Denver had been searching for Watson to question him in another shooting.