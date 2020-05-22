Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado’s U.S. senators are working to make Colorado the permanent home of U.S. Space Command.
Last week, the Department of Defense announced it would stay at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs for at least the next six years.
On Friday, senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, asking him for support as they work to make the move permanent.
A final decision is expected in January of next year.