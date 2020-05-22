FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Frisco Bay Marina is opening Memorial Day Weekend but officials warn they will close the beach immediately if people are not following social distancing guidelines. That means maintaining 6 feet of distance from others not in your immediate household.

“If you see that the beach is crowded, and hence, you can’t maintain six feet of distance from others, then turn around, and find something else fun to do,” stated Marina Manager Tom Hogeman.

Officials said the beach will close immediately if overcrowding occurs.

Additionally, all guests will be required to wear face coverings while inside of Marina public buildings and wear face coverings outside when not able to maintain a six foot distance from others. Guests are also asked to wash or sanitize hands frequently, especially after contact with high touch surfaces. Do not go to the Marina if you are sick.

The Island Grill has a tentative May 30 opening for carry out service only.

The water taxi and Marina playground will not open this weekend and will only open once allowed under Public Health Orders.

More about the Frisco Bay Marina — including information about boat ramp operations and rentals — can be found at FriscoBayMarina.com, by emailing FriscoBayMarina@townoffrisco.com, or by calling 970-668-4334. It is recommended that guests check the protocols and current conditions before visiting the Marina.