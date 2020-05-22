Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials say the City of Fort Collins is canceling this year’s traditional Fourth of July activities, including the community parade and evening fireworks display, “out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19.”
“Canceling activities for the Fourth of July was a difficult decision to make, and one that we did not take lightly,” said Darin Atteberry, City Manager. “Keeping the collective health and safety of our residents in the forefront during this time is of the highest priority.”
Mike Calhoon, Director of Parks, said a team is working on alternate, COVID-responsible activities for the Fourth of July that community members can participate in remotely.
One finalized, alternate activities for the Fourth of July will be announced to the public and posted on the City’s website and social media channels.
For more information regarding the Fourth of July, visit fcgov.com/july4th.