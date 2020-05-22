Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Quarterback Joe Flacco is on the move. Flacco is signing with the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
The Denver Broncos released the former Super Bowl MVP in March with a failed physical designation. Flacco then underwent neck surgery in early April and is expected to be out until around Sept. 1.
Flacco’s stint in Denver was short, but not so sweet. He started the first eight games of 2019, leaving the Broncos with a 2 – 6 record at the halfway point of the season. He was also sacked 26 times before ending up on injured reserve in November.
This season, the Broncos will play the Jets in prime time, Oct. 1 on Thursday Night Football.