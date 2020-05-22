Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Botanic Gardens are once again open to the public– with social distancing guidelines in place. The gardens are so popular, tickets are sold out for the next four days over the Memorial Day weekend.
The 24-acre property is also limiting capacity. The staff has asked everyone to wear a mask and to maintain a 6-foot social distance.
“Just know it is on all of us, visitors, members, staff, to do this safely and correctly to make sure we are able to stay open,” said Denver Botanic Gardens director of marketing Jennifer Riley.
The Children’s Garden at the Denver Botanic Gardens will remain closed for the time being. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms has yet to determine when it will reopen, staff explain the two locations are in different counties so they could not coordinate the openings together.
LINK: botanicgardens.org/denver-botanic-gardens-phased-re-opening-plan