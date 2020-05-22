DENVER (CBS4) – Many big destination theme parks remain closed as we head into the normally busy summer travel season. Disney and other popular theme parks have yet to announce when they will open and what the protocols will be when they do.
“It definitely won’t be the same experience,” said Pauline Frommer from Frommer Guidebooks suggests we might be able to take a clue from Disneyland Shanghai, which has already reopened.
“Some of those protocols are no more lines to get on rides, which is a good thing. You’re going to get pinged by an app, so you go right to the ride, get right on,” said Frommer.
“There’ll be touchless purchases of all food and other products, they’re going to cap the number of people who will be in the theme park at once.”
Although the experience won’t be the same, Frommer says those who choose to visit theme parks will be doing a lot of good for a lot of people.
“There are so many people employed in the travel industry that it really can’t be seen as a trivial pursuit. When you do travel, you will be supporting people who need to work,” she said.