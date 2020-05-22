Waffle House Shooting Suspect Kelvin Watson Appears In CourtKelvin Watson is facing attempted first-degree murder charge for attacking a Waffle House cook.

2 hours ago

Theme Parks Might Be Able To Take Lessons Learned From The Opening Of Disneyland ShanghaiA visit to a theme park may not be the same as it used to be but it may be less crowded.

2 hours ago

Paraglider Crashes From 50-100 Feet In Northwest Boulder CountySomeone called 911 saying a paraglider had crashed in unincorporated Boulder County.

3 hours ago

With Pedaling Growing In Popularity, Buying A New Bicycle May Be ToughIt’s well-known that Coloradans like to get out on a bicycle more than many others, but if the trails seem a little more crowded lately it's not just your imagination.

3 hours ago

Reopening Colorado: Scent Of Cinnamon Rolls Wafts From Glen Haven General Store's Open DoorsThe thin air of a small Colorado town once again carries the sweet smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls.

3 hours ago

Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Search For Missing Mom On Residential Property In SalidaSheriff department says they are done for the day but not done with the search.

3 hours ago