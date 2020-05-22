Comments
(CBS4)– All Colorado state parks swim beaches will remain closed, at least for the time being. Parts of Colorado are reopening during the safer-at-home order from Gov. Jared Polis.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has decided to make the decision as a precaution to prevent large groups from gathering.
Earlier this week, a portion of Boulder Creek was closed after too many people crowded into the water on Tuesday and didn’t practice social distancing.