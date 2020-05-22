REOPENING COLORADOWhen you can once again experience the beauty of the mountain passes
(CBS4)– All Colorado state parks swim beaches will remain closed, at least for the time being. Parts of Colorado are reopening during the safer-at-home order from Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has decided to make the decision as a precaution to prevent large groups from gathering.

Earlier this week, a portion of Boulder Creek was closed after too many people crowded into the water on Tuesday and didn’t practice social distancing.

