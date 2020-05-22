Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– As wildfire season gets underway in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis is taking action to prepare.
He signed an executive order directing funds from the Disaster Emergency Fund to the Wildfire Emergency Response Fund.
The executive order redirecting funds will help crews mobilize and fight fires faster.
