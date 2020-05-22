CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The law must go on even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the 18th Judicial District Chief Judge Michelle Amico swore in two prosecutors during a virtual ceremony conducted on Zoom.
She administered the oath of office from her bench in Arapahoe County District Court for Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Wilcox and Deputy District Attorney Kayla Neil.
More than 80 people watched on Zoom.
“This is a historic day for this office and this court,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in a news release. “The pandemic has upended our lives and our work environment, but we are working with the courts, defense counsel and law enforcement to develop new protocols to keep individuals and communities safe while still administering justice. This is yet another example of innovations that keep us moving forward.”
Neil will join the Douglas County office of the district as a county court deputy.
Wilcox had worked in the Cold Case Unit, he will now oversee the county court deputies in Castle Rock