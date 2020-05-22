DENVER (CBS4) – More than 600 people signed up for COVID-19 tests the first day Denver opened its free, drive-thru testing site at Pepsi Center. The city planned to test up to 500 people a day but can accommodate more if the demand is there. The first day went smoothly, without long lines or any traffic backups.
Gov. Jared Polis wants anyone in the state with coronavirus symptoms to get tested. The Denver testing is available for anyone, not just Denver residents.
The goal is to get a better handle on how many people have coronavirus and keep it from spreading.
“When someone tests positive we team up with them,” explained Murphy Robinson, Denver’s Director of Safety. “We send out our folks to give them a call and start the contact tracing, really figure out where they got it from.”
“The other piece of this is when you’re negative you can absolutely your discretion to share it with your employer, share it with your family to help them understand what you maybe have is allergies.”
The results take three days.
The test site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but you are asked to make an appointment at denvergov.org.