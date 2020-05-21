



– A letter from CEO Rob Katz to employees announced that Vail Resorts will work toward an opening in roughly a month. The hope, Katz noted in the letter, is that their resorts will be open by late June or early July.

Katz said that lifts will be turning at Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Vail, Keystone, and Crested Butte when the resorts reopen. All lodging and retail will be open when resorts open, as well.

There will not be any late spring skiing in Breckenridge, however.

“While it’s possible that certain local restrictions might be lifted for ski resorts in June, the more we looked at it, the more we did not think it was the right timing to reopen,” Katz said in the letter. “We know there would be tremendous enthusiasm to get back on snow one last time. But we also know that enthusiasm would carry its own impacts, on us and on others – something we think will be more manageable for everybody in July, at which point we want those resorts fully focused on their new approach to summer operations.

Each venue will announce more specifics in the coming weeks. Activities will be more limited than in the past. Not everything will open at once. Each specific service such as golf courses and wedding venues and transportation will open each on its own timetable.

Katz said the priority is not to be first to reopen, but to look back on how safely the resorts were able to reopen. Employee safety remains the first priority.

