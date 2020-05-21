Plan Submitted To Governor's Office To Get Youth Sports Going Again In ColoradoThousands of young Colorado athletes are eager to play team sports and have had to wait.

Ceal Barry Retiring: Former Women’s Basketball Coach Leaving CU After 37 YearsCeal Barry will retire from coaching with 427 wins on the Buffs sideline making her the winningest coach among all sports in school history.

Kroenke Sports Charities Auctioning Memorabilia To Help Coronavirus Relief EffortsKroenke Sports Charities is hosting an online auction to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

When Baseball Returns, Jon Gray Will Be Focusing On His FastballJon Gray, who is currently in Arizona, estimated he would need about three weeks of a modified spring training in order to be ready for a return to baseball.

Prosecutor: Former Broncos Receiver Cody Latimer Pistol-Whipped AcquaintanceFormer Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer allegedly beat an acquaintance with a handgun Friday night in addition to firing the weapon, a prosecutor alleged during a court hearing Monday.

Former Bronco Cody Latimer Arrested In Douglas CountyDouglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested former Denver Bronco wide receiver early Saturday morning.